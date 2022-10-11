Dogecolony (DOGECO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $77,888.00

Dogecolony (DOGECO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Dogecolony token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecolony has a total market cap of $35,170.99 and $77,888.00 worth of Dogecolony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecolony has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecolony Profile

Dogecolony was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dogecolony’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,647,091,790 tokens. The official message board for Dogecolony is medium.com/@dogecolonytoken. The Reddit community for Dogecolony is https://reddit.com/r/dogecolony and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecolony’s official Twitter account is @dogecolony_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecolony is dogecolony.io.

Dogecolony Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecolony (DOGECO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dogecolony has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dogecolony is 0.00000004 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogecolony.io/.”

