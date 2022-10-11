DogyRace (DOR) Price Down 2.1% This Week

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, DogyRace has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. DogyRace has a total market cap of $51,441.44 and approximately $362,649.00 worth of DogyRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogyRace token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DogyRace Token Profile

DOR is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. DogyRace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DogyRace is dogyrace.medium.com. DogyRace’s official Twitter account is @dogyrace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DogyRace is dogyrace.com.

DogyRace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogyRace (DOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DogyRace has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DogyRace is 0.00426665 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogyrace.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogyRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogyRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogyRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

