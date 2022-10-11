Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $373.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $426.00 to $373.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.04.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

DPZ stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,153. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $300.63 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.80.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

