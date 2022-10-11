Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up about 3.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $24,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,613,000 after buying an additional 382,409 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after buying an additional 239,595 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Donaldson by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 173,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donaldson Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

