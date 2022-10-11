DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DBL opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

