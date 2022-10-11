DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:DBL opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $19.97.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
