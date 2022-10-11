Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 12th. Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DCT opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.75, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

About Duck Creek Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.