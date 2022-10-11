Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Duxton Water’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements. It supports farmers across the viticulture, nut, citrus, vegetable, olive, dried fruit, dairy, and broadacre cropping industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

