Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Price Up 2.4% After Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 6,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,381,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

DX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $510.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

