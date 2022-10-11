EarthFund (1EARTH) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

EarthFund (1EARTH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One EarthFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. EarthFund has a total market cap of $522,892.16 and approximately $333,450.00 worth of EarthFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EarthFund has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EarthFund alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003081 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749443 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About EarthFund

EarthFund was first traded on September 8th, 2021. EarthFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,976,000 tokens. EarthFund’s official website is www.earthfund.io. The Reddit community for EarthFund is https://reddit.com/r/earthfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarthFund’s official Twitter account is @earthfund_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EarthFund’s official message board is medium.com/earth-fund.

Buying and Selling EarthFund

According to CryptoCompare, “EarthFund (1EARTH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EarthFund has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 72,754,338 in circulation. The last known price of EarthFund is 0.00149974 USD and is down -14.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $489,515.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.earthfund.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarthFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarthFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarthFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EarthFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EarthFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.