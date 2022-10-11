Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $14.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

