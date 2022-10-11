Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Stories

