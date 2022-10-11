ebox (EBOX) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

ebox (EBOX) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. ebox has a market cap of $150,185.40 and approximately $50,550.00 worth of ebox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ebox has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One ebox token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ebox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ebox

ebox launched on March 19th, 2021. ebox’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,867,203 tokens. ebox’s official Twitter account is @ebox_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ebox is www.ebox.io. The Reddit community for ebox is https://reddit.com/r/ethbox/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ebox is ebox-official.medium.com.

ebox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ebox (EBOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ebox has a current supply of 65,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ebox is 0.00495968 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $105.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ebox.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ebox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ebox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ebox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ebox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ebox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.