Edmp Inc. Acquires 593 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $57,574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. 24,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

