Edmp Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 964,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,248,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

