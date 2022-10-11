Edmp Inc. Has $911,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $222.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,209. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.85.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.