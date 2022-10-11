Edmp Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 2.8% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. 63,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

