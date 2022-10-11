Effort Economy (EFFORT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $98,790.98

Effort Economy (EFFORT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Effort Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Effort Economy has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Effort Economy has a total market cap of $98,790.98 and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Effort Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Effort Economy Profile

Effort Economy is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Effort Economy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,601,364 tokens. Effort Economy’s official website is efforteconomy.io. Effort Economy’s official Twitter account is @efforteconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Effort Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Effort Economy (EFFORT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Effort Economy has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Effort Economy is 0.01288968 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,563.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://efforteconomy.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effort Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effort Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effort Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

