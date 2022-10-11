Elemon Price Hits $0.0099 (ELMON)

Elemon (ELMON) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Elemon has a total market cap of $293,861.89 and approximately $5,209.00 worth of Elemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elemon has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Elemon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elemon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Elemon Profile

Elemon launched on August 31st, 2021. Elemon’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,800,000 tokens. Elemon’s official website is elemon.io. Elemon’s official Twitter account is @elemongame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elemon is elemon.substack.com.

Buying and Selling Elemon

According to CryptoCompare, “Elemon (ELMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Elemon has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 94,275,000 in circulation. The last known price of Elemon is 0.01051293 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,211.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elemon.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.