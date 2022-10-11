Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 172.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.32. 20,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,439. The company has a market capitalization of $310.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.34 and a 200 day moving average of $308.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

