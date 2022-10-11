Elon’s Marvin (MARVIN) Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

Elon’s Marvin (MARVIN) traded down 33.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Elon’s Marvin has a market cap of $249,489.78 and approximately $73,275.00 worth of Elon’s Marvin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elon’s Marvin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Elon’s Marvin token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elon’s Marvin

Elon’s Marvin launched on October 9th, 2021. Elon’s Marvin’s total supply is 19,696,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,969,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Elon’s Marvin is https://reddit.com/r/marvintoken. The official website for Elon’s Marvin is www.elonsmarvin.com. The official message board for Elon’s Marvin is linktr.ee/marvintoken. Elon’s Marvin’s official Twitter account is @marvintoken.

Elon’s Marvin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elon’s Marvin (MARVIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elon’s Marvin has a current supply of 19,696,657 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Elon’s Marvin is 0.01455524 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $166.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elonsmarvin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elon’s Marvin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elon’s Marvin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elon’s Marvin using one of the exchanges listed above.

