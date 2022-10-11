Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of ESBA stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.35.
About Empire State Realty OP
