Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

