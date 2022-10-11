Equius Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Equius Partners Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 603.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Equius Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equius Partners Inc. owned 0.40% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 3,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,066. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.