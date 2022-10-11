Equius Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,992,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,554,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 32.0% of Equius Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equius Partners Inc. owned 1.29% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. 17,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,286. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

