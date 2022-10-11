ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 12,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,401,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $608.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $10,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 858,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.