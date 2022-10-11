Eukles Asset Management Acquires 469 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3,609.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.04. 58,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

