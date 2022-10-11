Eukles Asset Management Has $1.80 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.06. 15,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,404. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.62 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.