Eukles Asset Management Purchases 61 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.07. 111,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.03. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

