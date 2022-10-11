EVAI Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (EV)

EVAI (EV) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. EVAI has a total market capitalization of $232,344.40 and $15,150.00 worth of EVAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EVAI has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One EVAI token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003057 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034252 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About EVAI

EVAI’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. EVAI’s total supply is 799,915,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,559,131 tokens. EVAI’s official Twitter account is @evai_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVAI is www.evai.io. The Reddit community for EVAI is https://reddit.com/r/evai_io/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EVAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVAI (EV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EVAI has a current supply of 799,915,973 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EVAI is 0.011883 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,154.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.evai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

