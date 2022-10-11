Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$44.65 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 114.43%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

