EzcoinMarket Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $145,046.32 (ECM)

EzcoinMarket (ECM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One EzcoinMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EzcoinMarket has traded 61.5% higher against the dollar. EzcoinMarket has a market cap of $145,046.32 and $10,200.00 worth of EzcoinMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EzcoinMarket Token Profile

EzcoinMarket’s genesis date was August 21st, 2022. EzcoinMarket’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. EzcoinMarket’s official Twitter account is @ez_coinmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. EzcoinMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@ezcoinmarket. EzcoinMarket’s official website is ezcoinmarket.com. The Reddit community for EzcoinMarket is https://reddit.com/r/ezcoinmarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EzcoinMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “EzcoinMarket (ECM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EzcoinMarket has a current supply of 900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EzcoinMarket is 0.0001604 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ezcoinmarket.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EzcoinMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EzcoinMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EzcoinMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

