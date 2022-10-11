Fandom Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (FDM)

Fandom (FDM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Fandom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Fandom has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $34,885.00 worth of Fandom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fandom has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fandom

Fandom launched on December 9th, 2021. Fandom’s total supply is 458,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,013,174 tokens. Fandom’s official Twitter account is @fandom_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fandom’s official website is www.fandomfoundation.org. Fandom’s official message board is medium.com/@fandom_global.

Fandom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fandom (FDM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Fandom has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Fandom is 0.01965271 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,125.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fandomfoundation.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fandom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fandom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fandom using one of the exchanges listed above.

