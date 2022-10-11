Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

