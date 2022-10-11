Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

