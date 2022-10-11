Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BAC opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

