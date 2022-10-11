Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.21. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

