Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $744,840,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,718,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $184.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.57. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.