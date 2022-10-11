Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,267,000 after buying an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

