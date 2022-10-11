Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

