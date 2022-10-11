Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $46.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FSS opened at $41.67 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,780,000 after buying an additional 91,634 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

