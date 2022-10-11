FIA Protocol (FIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $40,649.16

FIA Protocol (FIA) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, FIA Protocol has traded up 132.1% against the US dollar. One FIA Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIA Protocol has a market capitalization of $40,649.16 and $77,161.00 worth of FIA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FIA Protocol launched on September 10th, 2021. FIA Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. FIA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fiaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIA Protocol is fiaprotocol.com. FIA Protocol’s official message board is fiaprotocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FIA Protocol (FIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FIA Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FIA Protocol is 0.00008503 USD and is down -9.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fiaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

