Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 44879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSZ. Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$865.26 million and a PE ratio of 17.14.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

About Fiera Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

