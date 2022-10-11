Financial Survey: The LGL Group (LGL) and Its Peers

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare The LGL Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for The LGL Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The LGL Group Competitors 75 244 442 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.67%. Given The LGL Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The LGL Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $28.14 million $14.64 million 2.03 The LGL Group Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 38.56

This table compares The LGL Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The LGL Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The LGL Group. The LGL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group 42.96% -28.54% -25.94% The LGL Group Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Risk & Volatility

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group’s competitors have a beta of -1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The LGL Group competitors beat The LGL Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About The LGL Group

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite ground stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.