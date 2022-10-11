FireStarter (FLAME) Price Reaches $0.0256 on Top Exchanges

FireStarter (FLAME) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. FireStarter has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $334,079.00 worth of FireStarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FireStarter has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FireStarter token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FireStarter

FireStarter was first traded on October 13th, 2021. FireStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for FireStarter is firestarter.fi. FireStarter’s official message board is firestarter-fi.medium.com. FireStarter’s official Twitter account is @firestarter_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FireStarter (FLAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. FireStarter has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FireStarter is 0.02495184 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $257,440.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firestarter.fi/.”

