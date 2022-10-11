First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.21

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 7437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 89,289 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 383,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 64,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after buying an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,295,000 after buying an additional 269,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.