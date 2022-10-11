First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.74. 21,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $279.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

