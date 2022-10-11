First Long Island Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SONY traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,944. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

