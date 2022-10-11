First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 7,607 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $45,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $637,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 192.4% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 189,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,779,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.