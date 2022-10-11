First Long Island Investors LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,422 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.2% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.73. 586,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,460,543. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

