First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of First United stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.72. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

First United Announces Dividend

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth $283,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 63.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Stories

